Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Colorado for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as 2023 NBA Champion point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (calf) listed questionable for Monday."
Murray is coming off another impressive regular season where he averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They currently have a 3-1 lead in the series, so the Lakers are on the verge of elimination.
Most recently, the Lakers beat the Nuggets by a score of 119-108.
Murray finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 9/23 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers were led by four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, who had 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series would be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles, California.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (who swept the Phoenix Suns).