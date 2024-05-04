Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as 2023 NBA Champion point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV on Friday: "Jamal Murray is questionable, but he spoke to the media yesterday and I’d be surprised if he didn’t play. Malone said he had been in and out of practice this week."
Murray had another excellent regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
In the first round, the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers (in five games).
As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
Last season, the Timberwolves lost to the Nuggets in the first round (in five games).
However, they have been a much better team this season, so the series should be close.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the OKC Thunder in the Conference Finals.