Josh Giddey Comments On Zach LaVine's Instagram Post After Bulls-Pistons Game
On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 122-112.
Zach LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter, and he finished with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 7/14 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Zach LaVine put on a SHOW in the 4th.
18 pts in the 4th | 6-8 from three | 25 total pts"
After the game, LaVine made a post to Instagram that had over 33,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
LaVine captioned his post: "🗣️"
One person who left a comment was his Bulls teammate Josh Giddey.
Giddey wrote: "back to back to back 🃏"
Giddey finished the victory over the Pistons with 11 points, eight rebounds and ten assists while shooting 5/10 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
He is in his first season with Chicago after spending three years with the OKC Thunder.
The Bulls are 6-9 in their first 15 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 5-4 in the nine games they have played on the road.
Following Detroit, the Bulls will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
As for the Pistons, they dropped to 7-9 in 16 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 3-5 in eight games at home.