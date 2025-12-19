Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 19
The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers meet for the second time in three days after a 127-111 home win for the Bulls on Wednesday night.
That was the second win in three games for Chicago after a seven-game losing streak, and the second straight defeat for Cleveland.
This will be the third meeting this season between these two squads, with Wednesday night’s matchup as well as the Cavaliers’ 128-122 home win back on November 8.
The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bulls +6.5 (-105)
- Cavaliers -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +215
- Cavaliers: -265
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FDSN-OH
- Bulls record: 11-15
- Cavaliers record: 15-13
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – probable
- Ayo Dosunmu – questionable
- Noa Essengue – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Tre Jones – questionable
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Chris Livingston – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Donovan Mitchell – questionable
- Evan Mobley – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
The Bulls held Darius Garland to 15 points on 6 of 16 shooting on Wednesday night, with the Cavaliers guard only picking up six assists on top of that. He went under his 28.5 total fairly easily, and now that’s increased by a point with the Cavaliers returning home.
Garland has struggled throughout most of this season. He’s only had more than 30 points plus assists once, and that came two games ago against the lowly Hornets. Outside of that, he’s reached 29, 27, and 25 as his other three high marks this season.
I’ll continue to fade Garland until things improve for the Cleveland guard.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Bulls have played the Cavaliers tough this season. After getting swept in the season series last year, with the Cavs covering in three of four games, Chicago lost by six as +8.5 underdogs last month and took it to Cleveland with a 127-111 upset win on Wednesday night.
The spread is slightly lower than it was last month here at only +6.5, but I think that’s more than enough for the Bulls right now. They’ve covered in four of six games as road underdogs, while Cleveland is just 4-11 as a home favorite against the spread.
I might even consider sprinkling the Bulls on the moneyline at +215.
Pick: Bulls +6.5 (-105)
