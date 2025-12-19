Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 19
The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from their NBA Cup semifinal loss to the Spurs by covering as -17 favorites against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. They are now in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves tonight.
Minnesota lost as home favorites to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, giving the Timberwolves two losses in their last four games following a five-game winning streak.
The Thunder eliminated the Timberwolves in the playoffs and also took the first meeting 113-105, with Minnesota covering as +10.5 underdogs.
The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -7.5 (-115)
- Timberwolves +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -345
- Timberwolves: +275
Total
- 232.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Thunder vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 18
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Thunder record: 25-2
- Timberwolves record: 17-10
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Isaiah Hartenstein – questionable
- Jaylin Williams – questionable
- Nikola Topic – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Joan Beringer – out
- Mike Conley – out
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
Donte DiVincenzo may be a shooting guard, but he’s been helping out on the glass for the Timberwolves this season. He’s averaging 4.4 rebounds per game and is coming off an impressive 11-rebound performance against the Grizzlies.
DiVincenzo now has at least four rebounds in eight straight games, including at least six in his last three. The guard has gone over this number in most of his games this season – 19 of 27, to be exact –, including the large majority of his games over the past month-plus.
Dating back to November 14, DiVincenzo has 4+ rebounds in 14 of 16 contests. I see no reason to bet against that tonight, even with the Thunder coming to town. He had five boards in the first meeting this season, back on November 26.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Thunder have been dominant no matter the situation this season, but they’ve covered in just one of three games on no days' rest. However, the Timberwolves have struggled to cover the spread overall, going 10-17 on the season, including 5-9 at home and 0-2 as home underdogs.
Minnesota covered the +10.5 spread in its 113-105 loss in Oklahoma City last month. It now has the rest advantage as well as home court. I’ll take the Timberwolves to make it a game against the Thunder.
Pick: Timberwolves +7.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.