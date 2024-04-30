Kristaps Porzingis' Viral Post On X After Celtics-Heat Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Miami Heat in Florida for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
The Celtics won by a score of 102-88, so they now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
However, the more significant concern was that 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis got injured and did not return.
He finished the game with seven points and three rebounds while shooting 1/5 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 14 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Porzingis sent out a post on X that had over 10,000 likes in less than one hour.
Via Porzingis: "good W tonight. DWhite is special!!
Thanks for all the support, will be good 💪"
In addition to Porzingis' positive post, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a promising update.
Via Wojnarowski: "Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (right calf) will undergo imaging on Tuesday but early indications are that he hasn’t sustained an Achilles injury, sources tell ESPN."
Porzingis is in his first season with Boston and averaged an outstanding 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Orlando Magic or the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round