LeBron James Made NBA History In Jazz-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 124-118.
LeBron James finished with 26 points, two rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "ANOTHER ONE
LeBron James passes Patrick Ewing (580) for 9th place on the NBA's all-time list for double-doubles."
James continues to be incredible despite turning 40 next month.
He is averaging 23.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James in the 4th quarter this season:
93 PTS (8th)
38 REB (3rd)
36 AST (2nd)
Only player to rank top 10 in all three categories."
The Lakers are also among the best teams in the NBA.
They are 10-4 in their first 14 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Currently, the Lakers are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Following Utah, they will play their next game on Thursday when they remain at home to host the Orlando Magic.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron this season:
— 23.3 PPG
— 8.6 RPG
— 9.2 APG
— 51.4 FG%
— 43.1 3P% (career-high)
Third in the NBA in APG."
James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh playing for the Lakers).