Mavs Star Luka Doncic Moves Ahead Of Carmelo Anthony On All-Time NBA List
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).
Luka Doncic had 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
He also moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony (3,422) for 183rd on the NBA's all-time assists list.
Following Anthony, the next player for Doncic to pass will be Eddie Johnson (3,436).
Doncic entered the night with averages of 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in his first 13 games.
He had been listed as questionable but was able to return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence.
The Mavs are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the OKC Thunder (on the road) by a score of 121-119.
Doncic is in his seventh season in the NBA.
The five-time NBA All-Star is coming off a year where he led the Mavs to the 2024 Finals.
It was the first time the Mavs had been there since 2011.
As for Anthony, he played 19 seasons in the NBA.
The ten-time All-Star had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field.