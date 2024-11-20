Fastbreak

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Moves Ahead Of Carmelo Anthony On All-Time NBA List

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony on the all-time assists list.

Nov 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).

Luka Doncic had 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.

He also moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony (3,422) for 183rd on the NBA's all-time assists list.

Following Anthony, the next player for Doncic to pass will be Eddie Johnson (3,436).

Doncic entered the night with averages of 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in his first 13 games.

He had been listed as questionable but was able to return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence.

The Mavs are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Mavs beat the OKC Thunder (on the road) by a score of 121-119.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his shot against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Doncic is in his seventh season in the NBA.

The five-time NBA All-Star is coming off a year where he led the Mavs to the 2024 Finals.

It was the first time the Mavs had been there since 2011.

Nov 14, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As for Anthony, he played 19 seasons in the NBA.

The ten-time All-Star had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field.

