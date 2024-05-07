NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Statement About Timberwolves-Nuggets Series
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves dominated the entire night and won by a score of 106-80.
With the victory, the Timberwolves now lead the Nuggets 2-0 in the series.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made a bold statement about the series (h/t NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "This series is a wrap. Minnesota is better than the Nuggets. No disrespect. They don't have an advantage. The MVP is getting outplayed. They don't have an advantage anywhere. Jamal Murray, I think he's still hurt a little but, but other than that they don't have an advantage anywhere. This series is a wrap."
The Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/15 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Anthony Edwards also put up 27 points, two rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 11/17 from the field in 37 minutes.
What made the victory even more impressive was the fact they were playing without three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert, who had been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.