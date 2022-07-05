Skip to main content
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Star Forward

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Star Forward

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets have signed T.J. Warren. The veteran forward has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets have signed T.J. Warren. The veteran forward has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that T.J. Warren has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.   

The deal is for one-year, according to Wojnarowski.    

Warren is a very talented forward, who can score at a high rate.  

However, he has barley played over the last two seasons due to injury.  

In 2021, he only played four games, while this past season he did not play at all.  

Therefore, the signing for the Nets is definitely a risk, but it comes with the chance at a very high reward. 

In 2020, Warren averaged 19.8 points per game on nearly 54% shooting from the field and over 40% from the three-point range. 

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics this season. 

As for Warren, he has spent the last three years on the Indiana Pacers, and before that the played for the Phoenix Suns. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17987499_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign T.J. Warren

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16954399_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Do Not Want To Trade Joe Harris

By Brett Siegel9 hours ago
USATSI_9345033_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Tweet On Monday

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_16965889_168388303_lowres
Betting

Current Favorite For Where Kevin Durant Will Play Next Season

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_16072179_168388303_lowres
News

Two 2018 First-Round Picks Sign With New Team

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_16528127_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker Makes Huge Decision About His Future With The Phoenix Suns

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18119015_168388303_lowres
News

Trades NBA Fans Still Want To See In Midst Of Free Agency

By Brett Siegel17 hours ago
USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Deltes Viral Tweet

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_16965380_168388303_lowres
News

Shannon Sharpe's Viral Quote About Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago