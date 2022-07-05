BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign T.J. Warren

On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that T.J. Warren has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The deal is for one-year, according to Wojnarowski.

Warren is a very talented forward, who can score at a high rate.

However, he has barley played over the last two seasons due to injury.

In 2021, he only played four games, while this past season he did not play at all.

Therefore, the signing for the Nets is definitely a risk, but it comes with the chance at a very high reward.

In 2020, Warren averaged 19.8 points per game on nearly 54% shooting from the field and over 40% from the three-point range.

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics this season.

As for Warren, he has spent the last three years on the Indiana Pacers, and before that the played for the Phoenix Suns.

Related stories on NBA basketball