WATCH: Andrew Wiggins' MASSIVE Dunk In Game 3

Andrew Wiggins had a huge dunk in Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night in California, and at the end of the first half All-Star Andrew Wiggins threw down a massive dunk.

There was less than 40 seconds left in the half, and Wiggins took it upon himself to go coast-to-coast and straight to the basket where he dunked and got fouled. 

The Warriors and Grizzlies played Games 1 and 2 in Memphis, and they split the two games so the series is tied at 1-1.   

This is the first time that the Warriors are in the playoffs since the 2019 season, but they had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals (and won three titles) prior to the drought.

The Grizzlies have been one of the best stories of the NBA season as they made the playoffs last year, but they finished the regular season with the second best record in the Western Conference. 

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first-round. 

