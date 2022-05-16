Jayson Tatum's Amazing Instagram Story After Game 7

Jayson Tatum posted an amazing Instagram story after the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7. They will now face off with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 109-81 on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and they will now head to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the game, and afterwards he posted an incredible photo to his Instagram story.

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story

The Bucks had won the NBA Championship last season, so the Celtics officially ended their title defense.

The Celtics had lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, but this year they swept Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets and then beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

The Heat are the first seed, so they will have the home-court advantage, and Games 1 and 2 will be played in Florida with the first game being played on Tuesday night.

The series is a rematch of their 2020 Eastern Conference Finals matchup, and the Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers).

