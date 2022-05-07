2 Chainz And Luka? One Of The Coolest Videos You'll Ever See
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns lost 103-94 to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The win for the Mavs got the series to 2-1, and they are now in a position to tie it up at 2-2 in Game 4 on Sunday.
After the win for the Mavs, All-Star forward Luka Doncic signed rapper 2 Chainz son's jersey.
On Saturday, 2 Chainz posted an awesome video to his Twitter account of him and his son watching the highlights of Doncic signing his jersey, and his son was still wearing it while they watched the highlights on TV.
This is the first time that the Mavs have been to the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.
It's also the first time in Doncic's career that he has been out of the first-round.
As for the Suns, they won the NBA Championship last year, and they finished this season with the best record in the entire NBA.
