2 Chainz And Luka? One Of The Coolest Videos You'll Ever See

Rapper 2 Chainz posted an awesome video of the jersey Luka Doncic signed for his son after the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns lost 103-94 to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.   

The win for the Mavs got the series to 2-1, and they are now in a position to tie it up at 2-2 in Game 4 on Sunday. 

After the win for the Mavs, All-Star forward Luka Doncic signed rapper 2 Chainz son's jersey. 

On Saturday, 2 Chainz posted an awesome video to his Twitter account of him and his son watching the highlights of Doncic signing his jersey, and his son was still wearing it while they watched the highlights on TV. 

This is the first time that the Mavs have been to the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.  

It's also the first time in Doncic's career that he has been out of the first-round. 

As for the Suns, they won the NBA Championship last year, and they finished this season with the best record in the entire NBA. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

