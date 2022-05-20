Skip to main content

VIRAL: Amazing Clip Of Jayson Tatum's Son After Game 2

The Boston Celtics shared an amazing clip of Jayson Tatum's son after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 2.

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 127-102 on Thursday night in Florida to take Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 

The huge win tied up the series at 1-1 as the teams will now head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. 

The win also gives the Celtics all of the momentum in the series.

After the game, the Celtics shared an incredible clip of Jayson Tatum's son in the locker room. 

Tatum finished his night with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists. 

The Celtics beat Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs in a sweep, and then they beat the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second-round. 

As for the Heat, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in five games, and then they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round. 

Game 3 will be played in Boston on Saturday night. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

