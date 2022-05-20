VIRAL: Amazing Clip Of Jayson Tatum's Son After Game 2
The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 127-102 on Thursday night in Florida to take Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The huge win tied up the series at 1-1 as the teams will now head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
The win also gives the Celtics all of the momentum in the series.
After the game, the Celtics shared an incredible clip of Jayson Tatum's son in the locker room.
Tatum finished his night with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists.
The Celtics beat Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs in a sweep, and then they beat the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second-round.
As for the Heat, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in five games, and then they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round.
Game 3 will be played in Boston on Saturday night.
