Zach LaVine Made A Huge Decision About His Future With Chicago

Zach LaVine has re-signed with the Chicago Bulls on a long-term deal. The Bulls made the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round.

On July 1, Klutch Sports announced that Zach LaVine has agreed to a new contract with the Chicago Bulls.  

Klutch: "Zach Lavine agrees to a $215 million max deal to stay in Chicago! @ZachLaVine"

LaVine made his second career All-Star Game last season, and the Bulls made the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season (it was also LaVine's first time in his career making the postseason). 

The Bulls added Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan last summer, so they were huge additions to the team.   

Unfortunately, Ball got injured in the middle of the season and did not return, so they had a huge downward trajectory. 

They went from being at the top of the Eastern Conference to falling into the sixth seed by the time the playoffs came around. 

In the first-round of the NBA Playoffs they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. 

LaVine is 27-years-old, and he averaged 24.4 points per game last season. 

