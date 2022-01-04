Stinar For 3: The Bulls Are For Real

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down in the latest episode of Stinar For 3 to talk about the Chicago Bulls. They are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference after overtaking the Brooklyn Nets in the standings.

The Chicago Bulls have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade.

The last four seasons they have struggled mightily and had several coaching changes and many roster moves.

However, their latest roster moves this past offseason were sensational.

The team signed DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Lozno Ball.

During last season's trading deadline they also traded for All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

What have all those moves done?

They are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 25-10 record in 35 games this season.

On Monday, they knocked off the Orlando Magic, and are on a eight-game winning streak.

In the two games prior, DeRozan, (according to Basketball Reference) became the first player in NBA history to hit buzzer beaters to win a game in two consecutive games (against the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards).

Zach LaVine made his first All-Star game last season, and has blossomed into one of the top players in all of the NBA.

If they make the playoffs this season it will be his first time in the postseason, and clearly the moves that they made during the offseason have complemented him more than any other players have in his NBA career.

On the season he is averaging 26.9 points per game on 50% shooting from the field, and DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points per game on nearly the same shooting from the field.

They have been scoring the ball at nearly identical clips, and have been a load for teams to deal with every single night.