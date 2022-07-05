Skip to main content
The New York Knicks Are In Trouble With The NBA

The New York Knicks Are In Trouble With The NBA

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are expected to be penalized for tampering. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brunson signed with the Knicks after playing his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are expected to be penalized for tampering. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brunson signed with the Knicks after playing his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jalen Brunson had left the Dallas Mavericks to sign with the New York Knicks.  

Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season." 

Fred Katz of The Athletic, reports that the Knicks are expected to be penalized for tampering.  

Katz reported that the Mavs were not happy with the Knicks about how the situation played out (h/t NBC Sports and Bleacher Report). 

Brunson is 25-years-old, and helped the Mavs reach the Western Conference Finals last season. 

In the first three games of the playoffs, they played without their best player Luka Doncic, and Brunson helped lead them to a 2-1 lead against the Utah Jazz. 

He averaged 16.3 points on over 50% shooting from the field last season. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17992602_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are In Trouble With The NBA

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18218870_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_16535916_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17987499_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign T.J. Warren

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16954399_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Do Not Want To Trade Joe Harris

By Brett Siegel10 hours ago
USATSI_9345033_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Tweet On Monday

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_16965889_168388303_lowres
Betting

Current Favorite For Where Kevin Durant Will Play Next Season

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_16072179_168388303_lowres
News

Two 2018 First-Round Picks Sign With New Team

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_16528127_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker Makes Huge Decision About His Future With The Phoenix Suns

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago