The New York Knicks Are In Trouble With The NBA

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jalen Brunson had left the Dallas Mavericks to sign with the New York Knicks.

Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season."

Fred Katz of The Athletic, reports that the Knicks are expected to be penalized for tampering.

Katz reported that the Mavs were not happy with the Knicks about how the situation played out (h/t NBC Sports and Bleacher Report).

Brunson is 25-years-old, and helped the Mavs reach the Western Conference Finals last season.

In the first three games of the playoffs, they played without their best player Luka Doncic, and Brunson helped lead them to a 2-1 lead against the Utah Jazz.

He averaged 16.3 points on over 50% shooting from the field last season.

