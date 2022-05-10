Skip to main content

LeBron James To The Brooklyn Nets?

FS1's Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe brought up the idea of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James going to the Brooklyn Nets to play with Kevin Durant. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets are led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are led by superstar LeBron James, and they missed the NBA Playoffs entirely. 

Before the season, they were the two favorites to make the NBA Finals, so their seasons became a total failure. 

There have now been many questions about the future of the stars with their respective organizations. 

On Monday, FS1's Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed the (very very unlikely probability of a trade of James to the Nets). 

They talked about Irving playing with Anthony Davis on the Lakers, and James going to play with Durant in Brooklyn. 

"I like LeBron in Brooklyn, LeBron and KD," Sharpe said to Bayless. "It'd be over."

Bayless also asked the question out loud of what it would look like. 

"Would Brooklyn take a one-shot deal on LeBron in year 20 to try to win it all with KD and LeBron? Bayless asked. 

While this hypothetical deal is not actually that crazy on paper, there is a very low chance that James would ever get traded unless he wanted to be. 

There will definitely be more speculation coming during the offseason about these superstars. 

Just the other day, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins brought up a hypothetical deal of Irving for Anthony Davis.

As always, the offseason in the NBA is filled with lots of rumors.

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 4: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 2-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

