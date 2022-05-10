LeBron James To The Brooklyn Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets are led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are led by superstar LeBron James, and they missed the NBA Playoffs entirely.
Before the season, they were the two favorites to make the NBA Finals, so their seasons became a total failure.
There have now been many questions about the future of the stars with their respective organizations.
On Monday, FS1's Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed the (very very unlikely probability of a trade of James to the Nets).
They talked about Irving playing with Anthony Davis on the Lakers, and James going to play with Durant in Brooklyn.
"I like LeBron in Brooklyn, LeBron and KD," Sharpe said to Bayless. "It'd be over."
Bayless also asked the question out loud of what it would look like.
"Would Brooklyn take a one-shot deal on LeBron in year 20 to try to win it all with KD and LeBron? Bayless asked.
While this hypothetical deal is not actually that crazy on paper, there is a very low chance that James would ever get traded unless he wanted to be.
There will definitely be more speculation coming during the offseason about these superstars.
Just the other day, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins brought up a hypothetical deal of Irving for Anthony Davis.
As always, the offseason in the NBA is filled with lots of rumors.
