Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Clippers Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Clippers in Los Angeles.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is on the injury report.
Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Kevon Looney is out tonight for the Warriors at Clippers. Illness. He wasn't at shootaround. Steph Curry and Lindy Waters III are still listed as questionable. Both went through shootaround this morning in Los Angeles."
The Warriors are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 10-2 record in their first 12 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 123-118.
Curry finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals while shooting 4/9 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Following the Clippers, the Warriors will host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at the Chase Center.
As for the Clippers, they are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat John Collins and the Utah Jazz by a score of 116-105.
Following Golden State, the Clippers will resume action on Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic in Los Angeles.