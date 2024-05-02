Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Pacers Game 6
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Pacers could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
He had been on the injury report for Game 5, but was upgraded to available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (back) listed questionable for Thursday."
Haliburton finished the regular season with outstanding averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was still on the roster.
The Pacers have a 3-2 lead in the series, but most recently lost Game 5 by a score of 115-92 in Wisconsin.
Haliburton finished the loss with 16 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Game 7 would be on Saturday evening in Wiscosnin (if the Bucks win on Thursday).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Knicks currently lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 also on Thursday evening (at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).