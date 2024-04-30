Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers will be in Wisconsin to play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the game, the Pacers could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (back) listed questionable for Tuesday."
Haliburton had an excellent regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was still on the roster.
The Pacers have a 3-1 lead, so they can end the series with a victory on Tuesday.
Most recently, they beat the Bucks by a score of 126-113 (on the road in Wisconsin).
Haliburton finished with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8/16 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series would be on Thursday evening in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers (the Knicks lead the series 3-1).
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).