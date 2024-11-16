Victor Wembanyama Suffered Injury Scare In Lakers-Spurs Game
On Friday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
The Spurs kept the game close, but they lost by a score of 120-115.
Victor Wembanyama finished his night with 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/25 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year briefly went to the locker room after an injury scare.
Thankfully, Wembanyama was able to quickly return to the floor.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Victor Wembanyama (knee) headed to locker room Friday."
After the game, ESPN's Michael C. Wright reported more details.
Via Wright: "Victor Wembanyama’s looked a tad hobbled leaving his press availability after banging knees with Anthony Davis in Friday’s game. San Antonio is playing second night of a back-to-back tomorrow in Dallas."
Wembanyama is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 13 games.
It will be interesting to see if the Spurs list him on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Mavs (in San Antonio).
Via Hoop Central: "Victor Wembanyama over the last 4 games:
28 PTS - 14 REB - 2 BLK
50 PTS - 6 REB - 3 BLK
34 PTS - 14 REB - 3 BLK
24 PTS - 16 REB - 7 BLK"
The Spurs are 6-7 in their first 17 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.