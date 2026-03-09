Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Thunder)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren was a late scratch from Saturday night's game against the Golden State Warriors due to an illness, and he's currently listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso are questionable tomorrow vs the Nuggets.



Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Branden Carlson remain out. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) March 8, 2026

Holmgren has not missed many games this season (nine total), and he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in the process. The former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 17.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per game this season while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3.

According to OKC's injury report, Holmgren is dealing with the flu, so it'll be interesting to see just how recovered he is after missing Saturday's win. The Thunder certainly would love to have Holmgren in the lineup against a Denver team that is third in the odds to win the NBA Finals and has superstar big man Nikola Jokic.

Oddsmakers have listed the Thunder as 6.5-point favorites at home in this marquee matchup. Here's a look at my favorite player prop for Holmgren (if he's able to play) on Monday night.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Nuggets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chet Holmgren OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-128)

If Holmgren is able to return on Monday, he’s worth a look as a prop target with Isaiah Hartenstein still out of the lineup for the Thunder.

This season, Holmgren is averaging 9.8 rebounds per game (across 24 games) when Hartenstein doesn’t play, and he’s up to 9.0 rebounds per game overall. In the overtime win over Denver on Feb. 27, Holmgren grabbed 21 rebounds in nearly 38 minutes of action.

The star forward has seven games with 10 or more boards since Feb. 1, averaging 10.4 rebounds per game during that stretch.

Even though Denver is a top-10 team in rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game, I like Holmgren in this market since he’s going to spend the majority of his minutes at center on Monday night.

