F1 News: Carlos Sainz Reflects on 'Torpedo' Oscar Piastri - 'Clearly Pushed Us Off'
Carlos Sainz has described a challenging race at the Miami Grand Prix, specifically criticizing Oscar Piastri for aggressive behavior.
The Miami Grand Prix, a mesh of strategy, speed, and a few issues for the likes of Carlos Sainz, unfolded with McLaren's Lando Norris achieving his first Formula 1 victory. Among the narratives woven through the race was Ferrari's Sainz, who found himself embroiled in a number of scary moments throughout the race.
From the onset, Sainz's race was compromised by aggressive driving from his fellow competitors, notably mentioning Sergio Perez's early lock-up.
"I think today, everyone was racing very hard. First Checo at the start, like they said in the old days with Seb [Vettel], 'he came like a torpedo' and nearly took us all with him and lost me two positions," Sainz recounted. "From then on, I was very quick. I saved my tyres and didn't catch the Safety Car for one lap, which could have given us the win.
Sainz's frustrations peaked with a particular incident involving McLaren's Oscar Piastri, whom Sainz accused of pushing him off the track.
"Then frustrated with Oscar, because he clearly pushed us off track and cost us to lose time with Charles and Max," Sainz explained.
Amidst these skirmishes, Sainz noted the stewards' leniency during the race.
"I saw the stewards were not being very aggressive today with penalties, so I had to be aggressive to send it," he said.
While the incidents involving Sainz were pivotal, they did not overshadow the performance of Lando Norris, who claimed a well-earned first win in Formula 1. Sainz, despite his grievances, was quick to commend Norris.
"He's been driving at an exceptional level. Today he was on the lucky side but luck comes to people who deserve it, and today he definitely deserves it," praised Sainz. "He's a driver that will win many races in F1," he added.