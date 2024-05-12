F1 News: Ferrari Reveals Huge Imola Upgrade Package During Filming Day
Ferrari took advantage of a filming day at their Fiorano Circuit near Maranello to unveil significant upgrades to the SF24. These upgrades, revealed just ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, are poised to close the gap with front-runners McLaren, and possibly even Red Bull.
In a bid to tighten the competitive field in the current Formula 1 season, Ferrari has unveiled a substantial update to their SF24 challenger. This reveal, shown during a scheduled filming day at the team's home Fiorano Circuit, shows substantial changes to the sidepods, engine cover, halo mount, and reportedly, the floor.
Historically, Ferrari has grappled with tire degradation issues which have undermined their race consistency. With the 2023 season seeing a comparatively promising start, the team is not resting on its laurels. Enrico Cardile, the head of Ferrari's chassis department, has been pivotal in steering the design and development focus towards resolving these enduring challenges. His leadership is expected to fortify the SF24's performance on track, particularly under varied race conditions, opening up their optimal window.
Ferrari's recent modifications are notably evident in the car's aerodynamic profile. The most striking changes comes in the form of redesigned sidepods, which now feature an inverted spoon shape with an overbite—mirroring elements observed in Red Bull’s RB20 and partially the Mercedes W14. This redesign is aimed at enhancing aerodynamic efficiency and lowering drag through narrower radiator openings. Additionally, the SF24 sports a new floor, the major downforce-creating part of the car, that promises to boost aerodynamic load and overall car balance, potentially offering Ferrari an edge on diverse circuits.
Moreover, Ferrari has introduced tweaks to the front and rear spoilers, alongside minor aerodynamic enhancements near the cockpit where the halo system mounts and down over the engine cover. By sidestepping intermediate design steps, akin to strategies employed by Red Bull and Aston Martin in previous seasons, Ferrari aims to make significant leaps directly. This approach not only keeps the team within the stringent budget cap set by Formula 1 but also accelerates their development trajectory towards achieving competitive parity with leading teams such as McLaren, which recently introduced its own upgrade package in Miami to much success.
As the team gears up for the upcoming race at Imola, just kilometers away from their Maranello base, the strategic implications of these upgrades extend beyond mere technical enhancements. Imola represents a critical venue where Red Bull, despite experiencing recent setbacks, is expected to showcase strong performance. Ferrari's comprehensive upgrade package could thus serve as a pivotal factor in recalibrating the competition on the grid.