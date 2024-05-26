F1 News: Jeremy Clarkson Weighs in on Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen Crash
Former television host Jeremy Clarkson stirred debate with his opinion on a collision at the Monaco Grand Prix involving Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen, defending the latter. The crash, also implicating Nico Hulkenberg, marked a dramatic moment in the first lap of the race, leading to significant attention from fans and pundits alike.
Taking time out of the successful series of Clarkson's Farm, the former Top Gear presenter turned his attention to the famous Monaco Grand Prix, the jewel in the crown of motorsport. Today's race saw Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez involved in an on-track incident that saw Perez's RB20 heavily damaged and both Haas cars retiring prematurely.
Clarkson, who's no stranger to stirring the pot on social media website X (formerly Twitter), didn't shy away from weighing in on the crash. Contrary to the prevailing paddock sentiment which seemed to skew against Magnussen, Clarkson declared:
"That wasn’t K Mag’s fault, in my opinion. OK. It definitely wasn’t K Mag’s fault. Even Jenson [Button] now agrees."
Adding a lighter tone to his critique, Clarkson referenced his personal vehicle's tire durability, joking:
"I got 40,000 miles out of my last Ultrasoft tyres. I could win a Grand Prix at that rate."
The race wasn't the most exciting, but the magic of Monaco and the strategic ploys beyond the incident involving Perez and Magnussen pulled viewers through. Charles Leclerc held his pole position from the start, closely pursued by Oscar Piastri. Carlos Sainz's track resilience was tested as he tussled with Piastri, but was offered a second chance after the red flag caused by the aforementioned crash.
As the race concluded with Charles Leclerc securing victory, it marked his very first win in his home principality, and the first Monegasque to win the Monaco Grand Prix since Louis Chiron in 1931.