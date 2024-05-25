F1 News: Max Verstappen Reveals the Worst - 'We Have a Fundamental Problem'
During the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session, Max Verstappen experienced formidable difficulties, highlighting a challenging dynamic within the Red Bull Racing camp. Despite competitive initial laps, the Dutch driver struggled with an RB20 uncharacteristically tough to handle and finished in a disappointing sixth place on the grid.
Starting off strongly, Verstappen’s performance was unexpectedly decent, considering the ongoing balance issues with his car, the RB20, which he described as "extremely difficult to drive." A minor collision with a wall not only symbolized the troubles plaguing the Red Bull team but also significantly impeded his efforts, causing a loss of time that couldn't be recovered during the session. His teammate, Sergio Perez, ended up qualifying a shocking eighteenth, serving as a stark indicator of the team-wide issues.
The RB20 car appeared particularly ill-suited to the bumps and undulations of Monaco's track, famously unforgiving and tight, which exacerbated the car's handling flaws. Verstappen specifically pointed out the car’s poor response to curbs, a fundamental issue with the vehicle's rigid setup which made navigating Monaco’s tight corners even more challenging.
"I found it surprising that we were able to compete for so long," he admitted on the ViaPlay broadcast. "We tried everything this weekend to find a better balance, but it just isn't working. The car was extremely difficult to drive and it says it all when you look at Sergio Perez . He is normally good on street circuits, but when at sixth and eighteenth you can say that we have performed dramatically."
He continued:
“Nothing works, so it’s a fundamental problem with the car. We can’t solve the problem for bumps and curbs so quickly. I tried to get the most out of it, but the car is so nervous. On every bump you just hit wrong, the car breaks out or almost bounces into the wall. I didn't hit the wall very hard, but I immediately lost three-tenths. Then I thought: 'never mind, I'm done with it'."
Reflecting on the Red Bull’s setup, Verstappen further detailed the complications arising from the car's stiffness, usually invoked to improve the ground effect-based aerodynamics. "I just can’t drive over the curbs," he asserted. "We set the car up fairly stiff, because soft didn't work anyway. Then you also lock an inside wheel quite quickly, so that makes it difficult to turn the car in tight corners. It's all just very sensitive. For the race it remains Monaco. You can't do anything and you have to have a bit of luck. The weekend will be over soon."
Other racers faced their challenges during the various qualifying segments, with Lewis Hamilton initially setting a fast pace but tailing off towards the end of Q3, and issues such as impeding incidents involving Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon catching the stewards' attention. The tight competition saw Charles Leclerc grabbing the pole position, with new talents like Oscar Piastri making headlines by securing an impressive second-place start ahead of Sainz in P3.