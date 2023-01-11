We now know 6 of the 2023 car release dates.

Williams have become the sixth team to reveal the release date for their 2023 car, which will be unveiled on 6th February via their website and App.

The British team made the announcement to social media with a save the date video.

"Season launch incoming... Make sure you #JoinTheJourney by signing up at williamsf1.com"

The team shared further information with a press release which reads:

"With the new Formula 1 season just around the corner, we are excited to officially confirm the date for our 2023 Season Launch and we would love for you to join the journey. "Join us on Monday 6 February where you’re invited to watch our 2023 Season Launch event exclusively live on the Williams website and app at 14:00 GMT. "You’ll hear from our new F1 driver duo Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, the supremely talented Williams Racing Driver Academy and, of course, we'll reveal our 2023 livery."

It was announced in 2022 that the team were parting ways with Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi after he failed to show the performance needed. Latifi was unable to secure another permanent seat on the grid and later confirmed that he has made the move to IndyCar.

Towards the end of the 2022 season, Williams revealed that they had offered Logan Sargeant the 2023 seat on the proviso he was able to secure enough points on his super licence, which he luckily was able to. Sargeant will be the first American driver on the F1 grid since 2015.

Williams is the sixth team to announce the release date of the 2023 car. We will also see the release of the AlphaTauri on 11th February in New York City, the Aston Martin from Silverstone and McLaren on 13th February, the Ferrari on 14th February, and the Alpine on 16th February in London.