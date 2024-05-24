F1 Rumor: Mercedes Closes Door on Key Red Bull Figure After Multiple Staff Exits
The Mercedes Formula 1 team has decided not to proceed with their interest in Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who is set to leave the Red Bull team in early 2025.
Mercedes, under team principal Toto Wolff, has recently announced that they will cease their pursuit of acquiring Adrian Newey. Widely regarded as one of Formula 1's leading engineers, Newey's potential collaboration with Mercedes had been a hot topic in the F1 paddock. However, the Brackley-based squad is setting a course toward independence and in-house development rather than banking on external superstar consultants like Newey. According to Motorsport.com, the team made it clear they are not interested in Newey's offer to serve as a part-time consultant, seeking full-time, dedicated team members to drive their future car designs and strategies.
This resolution comes amidst a broader restructuring within the team, which has seen notable departures and several key new appointments. Gioacchino Vino, who had been head of Aerodynamics since 2018, has left the team, partly due to the dissatisfaction with the performance of recent car models under new ground effect regulations. His departure coincides with others, including Loic Serra, who transitioned to Ferrari earlier this year, and Jerome d'Ambrosio, set to join Ferrari as Vice-Team Principal.
On the other hand, the team welcomed Simone Resta, formerly with Haas, as the new Technical Director set to spearhead the design of the 2026 single-seater conforming to the new regulations. Furthermore, Enrico Sampò has joined as head of performance software applications.
James Allison took on the role of Technical Director following Mike Elliott’s transition. This change occurs at a time when Mercedes is keenly focusing on assembling a robust team to support Allison, acknowledging the challenges posed by the significant team exodus experienced earlier.