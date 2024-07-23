As Team Roping Partnerships Come and Go, Minor Brothers Thrive on Longevity
The steer is moving a little fast out of the Chute 9 gate, but Riley Minor is unphased. He’s focused on making up ground and getting a rope around the horns.
Just before the camera pit and platform in the middle of the Frontier Days Arena, Riley’s rope connects and he begins to turn the animal. In a flash, Brady Minor tosses a loop around the animal's back legs and pulls it taut as fans offer a hearty round of applause.
Their run during the quarterfinals at the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days Rodeo finishes in 9.4 seconds, the second-fastest time of the performance, meaning the Minor brothers have earned a spot in the rodeo’s semifinals later this week.
It’s a result the duo had to have heading into the latter part of the rodeo season.
“We need to have a chance at some big money and you’ve got to kind of go through the hoops here to get to the big money,” Riley said, noting the duo are about 10 spots out from being in the top 15 of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings. “We’re kind of behind right now, so we need a big win to boost us in there. But it’s just one steer at a time.”
While they’re not where they want to be in terms of returning to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo yet, there is no panic in this partnership, one that spans nearly two decades professionally.
The Minors consistently competed together growing up as kids at youth and junior rodeo. Brady, the older brother by three years, joined the PRCA in 2003 and did rope with another partner until Riley was old enough to become a member three years later. Since then, the tandem has 11 appearances at NFR together (Brady has two additional trips to NFR.)
More than that, they’re the shining example of longevity.
Together for 16 years, the Minors are the PRCA’s longest running team roping partnership, a rarity in today’s environment of constant turnover in parings. By comparison, of the 15 duos who qualified for the NFR last December, five of them are no longer roping together in 2024.
Change can occur for a variety of reasons – a shift in personal priorities, a falling out, injury or any number of external factors. For the Minors, not changing is about navigating it all together.
While they call Ellensburg, Wash., home, the pair also own property together in Arizona where they live in the winter. That makes practicing and traveling easier, an issue that can sometimes be a hindrance to roping teammates who live far apart.
As for any personality conflicts, at this point the duo have that pretty well figured out.
“It’s almost easier to butt heads with your brother than somebody else,” Brady said with a laugh.
Added Riley: “At least when you’re brothers you can kind of tell each other what you’re thinking. If it’s a partner, you don’t want to make the partner mad so you don’t want to cuss your partner – you can cuss your brother and kind of go on.”
With nearly $4 million in combined earnings over their respective careers, it’s a journey that’s been made easier by taking it together.
Both brothers admit there might have been times during their careers when the idea of a new partnership floated around in their minds. Sometimes shaking things up and trying something different can be a spark.
Instead, they’ve stuck it out, navigated the down years and consistently been among pro rodeo’s best. Ultimately, there’s no one either Minor brother would rather ride alongside, no matter the obstacles ahead of them.
“The competition is tougher than ever. We’re getting old, the horses are getting old, but I’m not quite ready to quit – but it gets tougher by the day,” Brady said. “I’m old enough now to where if we quit roping together, I’d probably retire I guess.”