Which Rough Stock Athletes Would Be Crowned Champion if the NFR Ended After Six?

The National Finals Rodeo has hit the halfway point and the best rough stock athletes in the world are competing head-to-head for the world title. With four more rounds to go, the world standings have been shaken up since night one, so if there were only five rounds, who would be the world champ today?

Rocker Steiner Pulling Ahead in Season Earnings After 5 Rounds

Rocker Steiner sits well above his competitors in the bareback riding. Despite having some on and off round troubles, he took home the win in Rounds 2 and 5, which has only furthered his lead in the standings with $421,185.

It’s safe to say Steiner would be the world champ now, and will likely end up the champion by the end of all 10 rounds. His closest opponent is Sam Petersen who is over $100,000 behind him, but never say never when it comes to the NFR. Peterson did manage to score a check during Round 6, when Steiner did not, closing the gap a little bit between the pair.

Ryder Wright remained at the top of the saddle bronc leaderboard, but after Damian Brennan fell to the bottom after Round 6, he is inching up on him as Brennan has two round wins compared to Wright’s zero.

The two may have been neck and neck at the halfway point, but Zeke Thurston stepped up for Round 6, pushing ahead of them both in the world standings. Although he’s earned a paycheck, Wright will have to step up his game in the next four days if he wants to see his name as the world champion.

Wright Brothers Dominate Rough Stock Events After First Five Rounds

Ryder Wright would've taken home the win if the NFR were to come to an end after five rounds, but his rocky start hasn’t allowed for much growth so far. Another Wright brother, Stetson, was currently holding the average title in his hands, but after a 0 in Round 6 he fell to the bottom. Don't worry, there is still plenty of time for things to change.

Stetson is at the top of his game right now as he is also pulling ahead in the race for the bull riding title. Up against Wacey Schalla, the two are neck and neck with less than $50,000 separating them. Stetson would take home the win right now, but Schalla is creeping into the world champion territory after solid performances night after night in both the bareback and bull riding.

With four nights left to go, it seems obvious that Steiner will take home the title, but anything could happen in the Thomas & Mack arena. While the Wright brothers work to defend their titles, those behind them are putting in the world to not let them gain another gold buckle.

Overall, if the NFR were to end after five rounds, these athletes would easily take the cake, but that’s why the Thomas & Mack arena is full of action for 10 rounds, to see who has the strength and stamina to become the world champion.

