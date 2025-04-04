Buckin Straight to the Top: Saddle Bronc Riding PRCA World Standings Update
Following RODEOHOUSTON, the World Standings shifted majorly in all events. The saddle bronc riding was no exception. Rodeo Austin and San Angelo will be the final two events of the Texas Swing, continuing to add substantially to those earnings.
Ryder Wright sits atop the standings, at $131,901. At 27 years old, the reigning World Champion has over $2.7 million in career earnings with the PRCA. While qualifying for nine consecutive National Finals Rodeos, Wright has had an incredible career. He has earned three World Championships, 2017, 2020, and 2024. In 2020, he also claimed the coveted NFR Average title.
Hailing from Beaver, Utah, Wright is riding that momentum from his 2024 gold buckle. He is having another great season so far in 2025. Wright kicked off the rodeo year with over $17,000 in earnings at the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs in New Town, N.D.
He then claimed the Wilderness Circuit Finals Championship in Heber City, Utah, a round win at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo., and several checks at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The check that skyrocketed him above his competition was the $65,000 win in the Shootout at RODEOHOUSTON.
Another cowboy riding a hot streak, Kade Bruno sits second in the World Standings with $75,807. The Challis, Idaho, cowboy had over $36,000 won by the end of 2024, thanks to great checks at the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs in New Town, N.D. and the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings, Mont. A win in the Finals at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, coupled with round earnings, netted him another $27,600.
Sitting third in the World is Dawson Hay. The Canadian cowboy from Wildwood, AB, won the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs. You may have noticed a pattern by now - the top three cowboys in the World have substantial earnings from that event. With solid round earnings from the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Hay continued to climb. Winning the Finals in San Antonio was a huge boost to his 2025 season.
The youngest Wright brother currently competing in the PRCA, Statler Wright qualified for his first NFR in 2024. Currently, he sits fourth in the World Standings. Yet another cowboy who banked substantial earnings at the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs, Wright placed second beyond his brother Ryder at the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo in Heber City, Utah. A win at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo, followed by a second-place finish in the Finals at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, have kept him high in the Standings.
One of the best storylines of 2025 so far, 23-year-old Weston Patterson of Waverly, Kan., sits no. 5 in the World Standings. This young cowboy has amassed $58,704 in season earnings. A win in the Ram Prairie Circuit Finals in Duncan, Okla. helped him kick off his year. He then claimed wins at Three Hills Rodeo FFA Edition and Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa. Round wins at some of the biggest rodeos of the winter, the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and RODEOHOUSTON, were landmarks in his career thus far. He then finished fourth in the Shootout of Houston for another $10,000.