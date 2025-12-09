Rookie Bull Riders Are Bringing the Heat Half Way Through NFR

We are officially halfway through the 2025 National Finals Rodeo, and bull riders have begun to step it up a notch in the Thomas & Mack arena. With twists and turns happening every night, the world champion title could go home to any of the top bull riders in the country.

JR Stratford Takes Home First Round Win During Round 5 at NFR

After Bryce Jensen rose up and took home the round win during Round 4 with an 87.5-point ride, JR Stratford stepped up their performance to win Round 5. Every athlete brought their A-game tonight as the average score was higher than Round 4’s by more than a whole point. The winning score was a whopping 90.5 compared to Sunday night’s 87.5.

Stratford took home the round win on Deal Me In from Rafter H Rodeo Livestock. He has consistently gotten better night after night, starting outside of paycheck range and working his way in to earning some cash every night since night two.

If he is able to keep this pace on the backs of some of the best bulls in the world, Stratford may be in the running to take home the average title and compete for the top three when it comes to becoming a world champion.

Rookie Bull Riders Are Giving Veterans a Run for Their Money at NFR

We are now in a race to the finish line between the best of the best bull riders in the country. With those further down in the standings rising to the NFR occasion, season earning totals are inching closer and closer together.

Round 5 held unexpected results as world champion contenders, Stetson Wright and Wacey Schalla both failed to make the eight-second mark. With former world champion Ky Hamilton staying on the bull’s back night after night, it is becoming clearer that he has a real shot at taking home the average title.

Despite his struggles in the bull riding arena in the last two rounds, Schalla has become the youngest and fastest cowboy in PRCA history to each $1 million in earnings, which is an impressive feat for a young cowboy.

Round 5 really shook things up for NFR veterans as four out of the six paychecks this round went to rookies. Proving they have what it takes to hang along the likes of Wright and Hamilton. While Schalla continues a perfect run in the bareback riding, he is struggling to keep up in the bull riding arena, but that doesn’t mean he should be counted out just yet.

The 2025 NFR is only half way through, which means these athletes have plenty of time to shake things up and become the next bull riding world champion.

Bull Riding Average leaders

1. J.R. Stratford, 350.75 points on four head

2. Ky Hamilton, 348

3. Stetson Dell Wright, 267.75 on three head

4. Hudson Bolton, 258

5. Colorado kid Mackey, 257.5

6. (tie) Wacey Schalla and Bryce Jensen, 177 on two head each

8. TJ Gray, 176

9. Tristen Hutchings, 174

10. Qynn Andersen, 172.25

11. Mason Moody, 171.75

12. Jesse Petri, 161

13. Jordan Spears, 145.5

14. Hayes Weight, 86.75 on one head; no other qualified rides.

