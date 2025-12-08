Four-Time World Champion Will Not Be Aboard WPRA Horse of the Year for Round 4

It hasn't taken long to see a few horse changes in the barrel racing at this year's NFR, starting with Halyn Lide in Round 2 and Emily Beisel in Round 3. In Round 4, a pair of cowgirls who sit within the top three in the world standings are making changes.

Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi and Hailey Kinsel have been on the same horses for the first three rounds, but both are making a change tonight. Kallie Wright, the former owner and trainer of the little bay that will run down the alley in the Thomas & Mack tonight, confirmed that Sister will be getting the night off.

Who is Kinsel going to be on?

BCK Spyder Monkey (aka Spyder) is a 2014 mare by the Goodbye Lane and out of Phoebes Myth. Wright didn't get to haul her much as she was in the midst of growing her family, but when she did, she was clocking with some of the best.

Every moment is special for the people that have had a hand in the horses that run down the alley at the Thomas & Mack, but this one is special for the entire Wright clan. The family raised Spyder and Kallie ran Spyder's dam, the foundation of their breeding program.

"It's never been a dream of mine to run at the finals, but seeing one of my own there absolutely always has been. I don't have the words to describe what this means to me and my parents," said Wright.

Spyder with Kinsel

Kinsel and Sister | Nathan Meyer Photography

Sister (DM Sissy Hayday) may have stolen the show time and time again, but Spyder was actually the horse that Kinsel took to San Antonio this year, as well as the recent Hondo Rodeo.

Spyder joined Kinsel's team in May of 2023. The two kept working to click, because Kinsel knew the mare could be a winner at this level.

"I couldn't have asked for a a better place for her to land and not just because Hailey is a world champion, but mostly because she is always going to do going to do right by the horse," said Wright.

Kinsel and Sister may have caught the first barrel in Round 3, but they are not out of the world title race. Currently No. 2 in the World Standings and down in the average, Kinsel's decision to get on Spyder shows the faith she has that the mare can win on a big stage.

