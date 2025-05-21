Cody Johnson To Close Out 2026 Houston Rodeo [Details & Ticket Info]
Country music star Cody Johnson is set to close out the 2026 Houston Rodeo with a full-length concert.
The news was announced Wednesday morning, May 21, in posts across RodeoHouston's social media channels. In the post, RodeoHouston wrote: "Welcome (back) to the Show, @codyjohnson 🤠 Tickets on sale Aug. 21."
The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will take place from March 2nd through March 22nd at NRG Stadium, with Johnson set to perform on the last day of the event. It will mark his sixth appearance at the event. Additional performers for the show are expected to be announced in early 2026.
While no competitions will take place on the day of the concert, fans will still have access to the grounds that include the wine garden, carnival and shopping and dining inside the NRG Center.
Johnson, a Texas native, first broke out into the mainstream with his 2021 hit "'Til You Can't." Since then, he's amassed numerous awards, including Single of the Year and Album of the Year from the Country Music Association, Song of the Year from the Academy of Country Music Awards, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year from the CMT Music Awards, and more.
As noted in their post, tickets for the show will go on sale August 21st.
2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Dates: March 2 - March 22
