Minnesota Man Awarded Millions After Being Trampled At Rodeo Event
Back in September 2021, Minnesotan Scott Sellers attended the Nimrod Bull Bash, a yearly event hosted by the Meech Bucking Bull Ranch in Sabeka, MN. He wouldn't know it at the time, but attending the event would change his life forever.
The event featured bull riding competitions, kids games, dances and various other activities. One of the events held on September 4, 2021 was "cowboy softball," where multiple bulls are let loose on a softball field while the game is played.
Sellers was an audience member, but was invited to participate in the event, leaving his seat to play in the game. According to Minnesota court documents (Case #80-CV-22-905), he was not offered a waiver before participating, and was advised by the defendants that it was "perfectly safe" and that "no one had even been hurt" before. Court documents also note that the defendants "purported to have horseback riders that could intervene if there was any problem with the bulls."
Unfortunately for sellers, no riders intervened and he was attacked and trampled by a bull, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
Sellers sued the owners and operators of the event, Troy and Pegg Meech, for negligence, and after three years, a Wadena County Judge issued judgement on the case, finding the defendents in default and ordering $2,412,826.81 in damages to be paid to Sellers. The judgement includes nearly $685,000 in medical expenses, over $1 million in lost wages, and $700,000 in damges for pain, suffering, and emotional distress.
The judgement against the Meech family could have a far reaching impact, as the case raised serious concerns and questions about safety at rodeo events and the consequences for ignoring it.
