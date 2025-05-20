Neal McDonough’s 'The Last Rodeo' Drops Final Trailer Ahead Of Release
Neal McDonough's new film 'The Last Rodeo' is set to hit theaters this Friday, May 23, and the final trailer has now been dropped ahead of its release.
McDonough, who also co-wrote and produced the film, plays the film's protagonist in Joe Wainright, a retired rodeo legend who risks everything by entering a high-stakes bull riding competition as the oldest competitor ever to save his grandson. who needs life-saving surgery.
The film is an extension of real life for McDonough, who is is a familiar face at PBR events and is well-known for doing the "Sacramento Sip" to rile up fans in attendance.
And just last month, McDonough and his wife, Ruvé, became minority owners in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) team The Austin Gamblers. McDonough is entrenched in the PBR community, and speaking about it he said:
“There’s a brotherhood here in PBR that I’ve never seen in any other sport—and I’ve played a lot of them. Ruvé and I feel completely blessed to be part of this world, to tell these stories, and to now be part of the Gamblers family as we help bring this incredible sport to even more people.”
He added:
“Americans love Americana. That’s what we’re tapping into with our films and that’s what PBR has certainly tapped into. What I love so much about PBR more than anything else is that it’s for the whole family, and everyone is rooting for every guy to make it to 8 seconds."
