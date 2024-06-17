18 Years of Celebrating Nebraska Steer Wrestling Legends
Sutherland was host to an 18 year tradition of steer wrestling in memory of some of Nebraska's legendary bulldoggers. The first jackpot was held in 2007, one year after Wayne Melvin, a steer wrestler who helped pave the way for the younger generations, passed from liver cancer. The Melvins knew starting a memorial jackpot in Waynes's name would be the best way to honor his legacy.
When the idea of the jackpot took off, the Melvin family decided to include a rodeo family friend who had passed a few years prior from cancer, Swede Swanson. Swede also left a large impact on the event and both families knew that the first memorial should be held in these two bulldogging legends names.
A few years later, Harrison Halligan, another friend of both the families passed away. Harrison had been a huge inspiration and had a big impact on the careers of both Wayde and Swede in rodeo, so it only made sense to include him on the memorial jackpots.
Round one kicked off with Alva, Okla. cowboy, Tyler Scheevel taking top honors with a 4.7 second run and four-time Wrangler National Finals qualifier, Riley Duvall was second with a 5.1.
In Round two, 19-year-old Sam Daly took the win with a run of 4.2 with Riley Duvall and Parker Sandstrom from North Dakota spliting second with a 4.8.
The steer wrestlers turned up the heat and made quicker runs in Round three with eight-time WNFR qualifier Nick Guy from Sparta, Wisc. clocking a 3.9 and Brody Cleveland in hot pursuit second with a 4.2.
The Average title went to the Checota, Okla. superstar Riley Duvall with a 15.0 second total on three head. In a very close second place was Tyler Scheevel 15.1 total. The third place finisher Jacob Edler threw his three steers in 15.6 and fourth was Riley Westhaver 16.8 on three head. (See Full Results Here)
All three names represented in this memorial jackpot, Melvin, Swanson and Halligan, have left a mark on the bulldogging industry. It is incredible how not only Nebraska steer wrestlers, but all contestants in the event choose to make this a "must" stop in their busy schedules. The impact and legacy these Nebraska legends left on the steer wrestling industry will forever be remembered through this memorial jackpot held every year in Sutherland, Nebr.