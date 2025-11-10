$2.5 Million Sire and Producer of Two NFR Qualifiers Passes Away at Age 27

According to a post by 70 Ranch Performance Horses on social media, sire of over $2.47 million and two National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers, Shawne Bug Leo has passed away at age 27. The 1998 stallion was by the great Shawne Bug out of Countess Edith by Count Giacomo (TB).

With a lengthy win record himself, Shawne Bug went on to sire over $5 million in progeny earnings on the race track. "Leo" was out of Countess Edith, an appendix mare by thoroughbred sire Count Giacomo. The result of a unique cross, Leo's maternal side went back to the foundation Quarter Horse sire, Leo (1940).

Leo was the sire of 665 registered foals (per QData) and his first foal crop was born in 2002. One of those early foals was a 2005 model, Heza Bug Leo out of County Line Liz by Mizter Te Jay. The highest earning offspring of Leo, he banked over $250,000 throughout his career.

An $800 purchase from longtime clients, "Bugs" first found success with trainer Latricia Duke. He put Leo on the map, winning over $74,000 at futurities and two futurity championships.

Bugs played a key role in Angie Meadors' 2011 NFR qualification. Then in 2014, the gelding helped Jana Bean qualify for her first NFR. In 2016, Jodi Goodrich purchased Bugs and she rode the longtime winner to the 2020 Columbia River Circuit Finals Championship.

Interestingly enough, the 2025 Reserve Champion at the Columbia River Circuit Finals was also sired by Leo. Julia Johnson and Cajun Chrome (out of Guys IttyBitty Fame by Frenchmans Guy) have been dominant in the Pacific Northwest and on the rodeo scene.

NB Ladybird, out of the incredible mare TR Dashing Badger by Mr Illuminator, has won over $171,000 according to QData. The 2014 gray mare made an appearance at the 2024 NFR with Dona Kay Rule.

Some of Leo's other top performers are also great rodeo horses, including Sipping On Firewater (ridden by Jimmie Smith) and Al Cappone (ridden by Shali Lord).

Shawne Bug Leo was the pride and joy of Nickelbar Ranch before being added to the stallion roster at 70 Ranch. After joining the Pink and Ruby Buckle incentives, Leo's offspring raked in thousands of dollars at incentive races. Most recently, they earned over $42,000 at the 2025 Pink Buckle.

DG Ron The Gangster and Dalton Monk earned the 2025 Level 2 Junior Reserve World Championship just last week, at the AQHA World Finals.

