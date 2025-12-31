Adios Pantalones Reaches Feat No Other Stallion Has Done in Barrel Racing History

The National Finals Rodeo brought more than just action-packed nights and top-of-the-line performances from the best rodeo athletes in the world; it was also the biggest payout these cowboys and cowgirls have ever seen at the NFR.

One barrel racing duo took full advantage of the money up for grabs, and made history as Tricia Aldridge and her stallion Adios Pantalones officially crossed the $1 million in career earnings mark between their phenomenal futurity/derby years, then their first season of professional rodeo.

The Fastest Stallion in History

Adios Pantalones/ Tricia Aldridge: Red Hot Barrel Horses

The NFR is fresh in everyone’s memory, but that isn’t when their success started. His futurity year was what kickstarted his career back in 2024, and by the time that came to a close, he had over $500,000 in lifetime earnings.

In April of 2025, Adios officially became the all-time highest-earning barrel racing stallion. He surpassed a record of $630,000 earned, set by stallion and NFR legend Slick By Design. Adios stole another record of Slick’s as he ran the fastest time ever (by a stallion) in the Thomas & Mack with a 13.42-second run in Round 4.

Adios has yet to reach his prime (a scary thought for his competitors) and is already being listed with the greats of barrel racing. They won nine rodeos over the course of 2025, and don’t plan on slowing down as they head into the 2026 season.

Adios Continues To Set the Standard

The 5-year-old stallion has raised the bar in the barrel racing community. It is hard to grasp that he is so young as not only the highest money earner amongst stallions, but the only stallion to ever cross the million dollar threshold.

While the week at the NFR bolstered his young career, his season was already filled with breaking records and setting a new pace for those looking to surpass him. Not only was it Adios' first time in the Thomas & Mack arena, but it was also Aldridge’s as well, and the pair had an almost flawless run if it weren’t for one fallen barrel.

After their impressive NFR run, they ended as Reserve World Champions, earning $245,384 over the course of 10 days to bring their year-end total to $386,566.

As the pair focused on outdoor rodeos most of the year, Aldridge plans on taking him indoors as much as she can in 2026. They have already qualified for Fort Worth and RODEOHOUSTON (amongst others), which will set the tone for how the year will go for the team.

If this duo’s first season together is any indication of their future, it’s going to be a bright one, and it might not be long before we see these two take home a gold buckle.

