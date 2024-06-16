2024 College National Finals Champions Achieve Dreams as Season Closes
The 2024 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) came to town for year number 25 in the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyo. On Saturday night, June 15, a sold-out crowd watched as champions were crowned, dreams realized and hard work paid off.
A very familiar name in bareback riding took top honors. Weston Timberman won his second consecutive title. Uncle, Kelly Timberman had to be very proud! The younger Timberman is a member of the Clarendon College rodeo team in Texas. Timberman dominated the competition at the 2024 CNFR with a total score of 321 points on four horses.
Making the most of her final year of eligibilty and possibly the last goats she will ever tie, McKenna Clingman smoked through her short round run with a time of 6.7 to give herself a total of 26.0 on four ties. With this run and her performances over the week, Clingman made history. She earned the first national rodeo championship for Colorado Mesa University in history.
The win was likely even more special as Clingman got to compete in her home state. She grew up in Laramie and certainly had to have fans on their feet watching their home-raised cowgirl rise to the top of the leaderboard.
Koby Douch will not be in the shadow of his older brother, John. Koby is setting his own records and winning titles. The newly crowned 2024 CNFR champion rode his brother's horse and was mentored by the 8-time World Champion Joe Beaver, but he bested his brother's efforts at the CNFR. While John was the reserve champion in 2017, Koby took home the 2024 title.
Koby finished the week off by stopping the clock in 8.7 seconds to finish second in the final round. His total time on four head of 35.8 seconds was more than two seconds ahead of his closest competitor. Talk about sealing the deal!
Wrangler National Finals Qualifier Taycie Mattews, who competes representing the University of West Alabama, won her second-consecutive barrel racing title. After experiencing an injury and not being able to compete at the 2023 WNFR, “PopRocks” has come back on a mission.
The amazing horse, who is registered as Fame Fire Rocks, along with his talented rider, won the first two rounds while finishing second in round three. Pressure didn't phase the duo as they came back and ran the fastest time of the entire week in the short round. This performance ended Matthews with a total time of 55.32 seconds and the championship.
Below are the final round and average results for the 2024 CNFR. Full results can be found here.
2024 CNFR Final Round and Average Results
Barrel racing:
Finals: 1, Taycie Matthews, University of West Alabama, 13.66 seconds. 2, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 13.80 3, Jaylie Matthews, University of West Alabama, 14.06. 4, Jordan Driver, Tarleton State University, 14.10. 3
Average: 1, Taycie Matthews, 55.32 seconds. 2, Moeykens, 55.52. 3, Driver, 56.53. 4, Jaylie Matthews, 55.93. 5. Rayne Grant, Laramie County Community College, 57.04. 6, Saydee Sue Davis, Utah State University Eastern, 57.23. 7, Sierra Steele, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, 57.25. 8, Alix VanderVoort, South Dakota State University, 57.27.
Bareback riding:
Finals: 1, (tie) Sage Allen, College of Southern Idaho, and Roedy O. Farrell, Tarleton State University, 81.5 points each. 3, Cooper Filipek, Gillette College, 81. 4, (tie) Weston Timberman, Clarendon College; Mason Stuller, Western Texas College; Weston Timberman, Clarendon College, and Wacey Schalla, Clarendon College, 79 each.
Average: 1, Timberman, 321 points. 2, Filipek, 320.5. 3, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 317.5. 4, Farrell, 313. 5, Gavin French, Texas A & M University, 312. 5, 6, Schalla, 308. 7, Allen, 307.5. 8, Stuller, 306.5.
Tie-Down Roping:
Finals: 1, Wyatt Jensen, Montana State University, 8.4 seconds. 2, Koby Douch, Hill College, 8.7. 3, Kass Newman, Central Arizona College, 9.5. 4, Blayne Saine, University of West Alabama, 9.6.
Average: 1, Douch, 35.8 seconds. 2, Saine, 38.0 seconds. 3, Jensen, 40.3. 4, (tie) Newman and Bode Spring, Montana State University, 43.2. 6, Cooper Duffin, Utah Valley University, 43.4, 7, Daniel Miranda, Cal-Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 48.5. 8, Taten Erickson, Cochise College, 61.6.
Breakaway Roping:
Finals: 1, Falyn Thomson, Clarendon College, 1.8 seconds. 2, Haliegh Ann Grant, Cal-Poly State University, San Luis Obispo, 2.1. 3, Falyn Thomson, Clarendon College, 2.5. 4, Lauren Booty, University of West Alabama, 2.6.
Average: 1, Richards, 9.2 seconds. 2, Booty, 10.4. 3, Ashley Henderson, University of West Alabama, 11.5. 4, Fallon Johnson, Utah State University, 13.3. 5, Falyn Thomson, Clarendon College, 18.3. 6, Grant, 2.1. 7, Kennedy Buckner, Blue Mountain Community College, 20.3. (on 3) 8, Fallon Ruffoni, Cuesta College, 7.4.
Saddle Bronc Riding:
Finals: 1, (tie) Gus Gaillard, Tarleton State University, and Ira Dickinson, Tarleton State University, 83.5 points each. 3, Isaac Richard, McNeese State University, 82. 4, (tie) James Perrin, Casper College, and Talon Elshere, Casper College, 80.5 each.
Average: 1, Gaillard, 319 points. 2, Dickinson, 317.5. 3, Zac Dallas, New Mexico State University, 307. 4, Perrin, 305.5. 5, Elshere, 304.5. 6, Tucker Bourdet, Cuesta College, 296.5. 7, Richard, 292.5. 8, Caseyn Pearson, Treasure Valley Community College, 286.
Steer Wrestling:
Finals: 1, Tyler Bauerle, Cisco College, 3.8 seconds. 2, Cinch Painter, Mid-Plains Community College, 4.2. 3, Landris White, Tarleton State University, 4.5. 4, Sam Carson, Utah Valley University, 4.8.
Average: 1, Carson, 18.0 seconds. 2, Bauerle, 20.3. 3, Painter, 21.4. 4, Jacob Haren, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 22.7. 5, White, 22.9. 6, Brad Hesnor, McNeese State University, 23.5. 7, Austin Madison, Black Hills State University, 23.5. 8, Clay Tom Hurt, Sam Houston State University, 23.9.
Bull Riding:
Finals: 1, Zeke Martinez, Wharton County Community College, 86 points. 2, Jesse Hopper, Western Oklahoma State College, 81. 3, Brad Moreno, New Mexico State University, 78.5. No other qualified rides.
Average: 1, Wacey Schalla, Clarendon College, 247.5 points. 2, Martinez, 246.5. 3, Hopper, 233. 4, Moreno, 223 . (on one) 5, Cooper Jacobs, Western Texas College, 79.5. 6, Lane Vaughn, Western Texas College, 79. 7, Zane Monnett, Western Texas College, 77.5, 8, Bryce Jensen, Hill College, 76.5. All averages were on three.
Goat Tying:
Finals: 1, Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 6.2 seconds. 2, (tie) McKenna Brennan, Panhandle State University, and McKenna Clingman, Colorado Mesa University, 6.7 each. 4, Opal Harkins, South Dakota State University, 7.1.
Average: 1, Clingman, 26.0. 2, Brennan, 26.3. 3, Thompson, 26.6. 4, Rayme Jones, Tarleton State University, 27.2. 5, Harkins, 27.9. 6, Justise Jones, Colorado Mesa University, 28.1. 7, Tylie McDonald, Texas A & M University, 28.2. 8, Maggie Usher, Cal-Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 28.3.
Team Roping:
Finals: 1, Laine Moore, Northwest Mississippi Community College, and Tanner Brown, East Mississippi Community College, 5.2 seconds. 2, James Arviso, Hill College, and Kaden Profili, Texas A & M University – Commerce, 5.4. 3, Pierce Wold and Tucker Donlon, Cal-Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 7.4. No other qualified times.
Average: 1, Arviso and Profili, 31.6 seconds. (on 3) 2, Wold and Donlon, 22.2. 3, Lan Fuhrer, South Dakota State University, and Clayton Backhaus, Black Hills State University, 23.5. 4, Moore and Brown, 25.5. 5, 3, Blake Bowler, Southern Utah University, and TJ Bowler, Utah State University, 35.2. 6, Brody Webb, and Hayden Clay, Southern Arkansas, University. (on 2) 8, Rowdy Jones and James Jessen, Western Oklahoma State College, 10.7.
Men’s All-Around: 1, Wacey Schalla, Clarendon College, 447.50 points. 1, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 260. 3, Kass Newman, Central Arizona College, 172.50. 4, Bodie Mattson, University of Wyoming, 140.
Women’s All-Around: 1, Madalyn Richards, Texas A & M University, 362 points, 2, Rayne Grant, Laramie County Community College, 145. 3, (tie) Kennedy Buckner, Blue Mountain Community College, and Mikenna Schauer, Montana State University, Northern, 50 each.
Men’s Rookie of the Year: 1, Wacey Schalla, Clarendon College, 477.50 points. 2, Koby Douch, Hill College, 270. 3, (tie) James Arviso, Hill College, and Jesse Hopper, Western Oklahoma State College, 230 each.
Women’s Rookie of the Year: 1, Haliegh Ann Grant, Cal-Poly State University- San Luis Obispo, 235 points. 2, (tie) Saydee Sue Davis, Utah State University Eastern, and Allie Murphy, South Plains College, 75 each. 4, Jaya Nelson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 60.
Men’s Team: 1, Tarleton State University, 895 points. 2, Clarendon College, 820. 3, Western Oklahoma State College, 670. 4, Hill College, 555.
Women’s Team: 1, University of West Alabama, 855 points. 2, Tarleton State University, 605. 3, Texas A & M University, 567. 4, Montana State University, 345.