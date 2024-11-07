2024 Cutting, Ranch Riding, and Working Cow Horse AQHA World Champions
The AQHA World Championship Show rolls in phases and so far we've seen speed events, roping, and now the cowhorses. The majority of cutting, cowhorse, and ranch riding titles were determined over the past two days.
Many owner/exhibitor combinations took Championships in these events and a few competitors were even able to sweep Championship and Reserve Championship titles in their events.
L2 Amateur Cutting Finals
With a score of 218, owner/exhibitor Pam Nichols won $4,501.36 aboard Peptos Scootin Man (Smart Lil Scoot x Peptos Little Gal).
L2 Junior Cutting Finals
Winning $2,623.37, Archie Ledon Cole Jr and Metallic Wood B Tuff (One Shiney Metallic x Wood She B Tuff) scored 211.5 for owner Joan Martin.
L2 Senior Cutting Finals
With a score of 221, Trevor Elliott Dare and Nickelz N Dimez (Im Countin Checks x Misplaced Cat) won $3,224.94 for owner/breeder Laura Lynn Dare.
L3 Amateur Cutting Finals
McKenzie Parkinson (owner/exhibitor) and How Sweet Rey Is (Dual Smart Rey x Sweet Cat RG) won $7,133.13 with their score of 221 points.
L3 Junior Cutting Finals
A Hot Martini (Hottish x Olive Martini) and Zeb Corvin earned $6,419.82 for their 227 score. The mare is owned by Bobby and Paige Tyler.
L3 Senior Cutting Finals
With a 225, Josh King and Metabra (Metallic Cat x Sweet Abra) won $10,105.27 for owner Stella Swanson.
Amateur Select Cutting Finals
Ricky N Reyd Steaks (Dual Rey x GS Kittys LittleLena) and owner/exhibitor scored a 219 to win $6,419.82.
L2 Amateur Ranch Riding Finals
SS Pity Tha Fool (Shiners Voodoo Dr x Foolish Little Step) and exhibitor/owner Clara Tracy won $1,990.19 with a score of 238 points.
L2 Junior Ranch Riding Finals
Pete Kyle and Magnums Mister (Magnum Chic Dream x Shiney Diamond Lady) scored 230.5 for $1,243.87. Oraz Holdings LLC owns the gelding.
L2 Amateur Working Cow Horse - Composite
For Ragland Group LLC, Della Ragland and Straight Savage (Stevie Rey Von x Sparklin Whiz) scored 433.5 for $809.10.
L3 Amateur Working Cow Horse - Composite
This Cats Forever (WR This Cats Smart x Soula Jule Forever) and Cutter McLaughlin scored 436 points for $2,238.17 for owner Jay and/or Wendy McLaughlin.
L3 Junior Working Cow Horse - Composite
With a score of 441, Dirty Look (Woody Be Tuff x SuchA SmartLookN Cat) and Garrett Daniel Cooper won $3,646.66 for Ty Smith.
Dirty Look and Garrett Daniel Cooper returned for another title and $9,570.29 with a 441 point win.
Amateur Select Working Cow Horse - Composite
Scoring 423.5, Bet Lucky 13 (Bet Hesa Cat x Miss Lucky Starlight) earned $1,228.80 with Allysn Light aboard. Robert and Allysn Light own the stallion.
L2 Amateur Working Cow Horse Boxing - Composite
With a score of 426 points, Shelley Schaffer bred, owned, and exhibited Shesa SmartLittleDoc (Docs Soula x Bailey Naskiia) to a $1,578.96 win.
L3 Amateur Working Cow Horse Boxing - Composite
Sippin Boons Farm (Smart Boons x Peppy Nicolena) and Heather Vatcher (owner/exhibitor) scored 434.5 for $1,974.85.
L2 Senior Working Cow Horse - Composite
Owner/exhibitor Katie Dove and Hickory Ten Times (One Time Pepto x Hickory Ten) earned $3,535.03 for their 433 point score. Dove also exhibited Hes Really Smooth (High Brow Cat x Shes Really Smooth) to 425.5 points for the Reserve Championship for owner Cathy Feinberg. Dove also took 5th aboard TN Cowgirls Dont Cry and 6th with Ima Tuff Response.
L3 Senior Working Cow Horse - Composite
With 440 points, Tornado Watch (Metallic Cat x Tornados First Mate) and Shadd Parkinson earned $8,916.42 for owner Jerilynne Michaels.
Amateur Select Working Cow Horse Boxing - Composite
Smooth Talkin Atmas (Smooth Talkin Style x Catmas) scored a 437.5 for $2,703.35 for owner/exhibitor Becky Stockett.