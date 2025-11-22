AQHA World Show Crowns 2025 Barrel Racing Champions in Oklahoma City

Taking over the OKC Fair Park for nearly a month, the 2025 Markel AQHA and Adequan Select World Championship Shows were held in Oklahoma City, Okla. Running from October 30 - November 19, the AQHA World Show has more than just "horse show" classes.

One of the premier events of the AQHA, the show offered opportunities to riders in every discipline. Of course, the crew at Rodeo On SI had their eye on the rodeo events and this one is all about the barrel racing.

With a 15.523, Leslie Peterson and Proverbs 2131 (Firewater Ta Fame x Ladys Red Blaze) earned the Level 2 Amateur Barrel Racing World Championship by over two-tenths of a second. The 2017 gelding is owned by Peterson and the duo earned over $2,100 for the win.

In the Level 3 Amateur Barrel Racing, the Level 2 Reserve Champion prevailed. Ricci Anna Karkula rode Dash Of Pixie Dust (Dash Ta Fame x Marthas Bullion) to a 15.767 and the $2,739 payday. Thanks to AQHA, you can watch their run here.

The Level 2 Junior Barrel Racing World Championship went to Feel The Force (Feel The Sting x Yadazoom) and Jessica Ragsdale. A 15.945-second run banked the duo $1,130 and the coveted golden globe award.

A familiar name nabbed the Level 2 Senior Barrel Racing World Championship by three-tenths of a second... again! With a 15.650, Leslie Peterson and Proverbs 2131 banked $2,098 and their second trophy of the week.

Things heated up in the Level 3 Junior Barrel Racing Prelims. 2025 futurity standout HP Hotrod (Dash Ta Fame x Rods Last Ladybug) and the incredible Ashley Schafer ran a 15.206 to top the class by four-tenths, running the fastest time of the event.

In the finals, the win went to the duo that qualified back in the 11th position. Ryann Pedone and The Sting Queen (Feel The Sting x Streakin Queenie) earned $3,449 for their 15.660, taking home the Level 3 Junior Barrel Racing World Championship. Again thanks to AQHA, you can watch the winning run right here.

Earning the Level 3 Senior Barrel Racing World Championship was one of the best known teams in barrel racing. Qualifying back to the finals in the third position, a palomino gelding lovingly known as Wally is also known to get faster with each run. Aint Seen Famous Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x A Nasty Chick) and Dusky Lynn Hall topped the class with a 15.616, good for $5,335. Check their run out here.

With a new AQHA World Show fast time in the Amateur Select Barrel Racing Finals, Sissie Wherrell and Good As Bully Gets (As Good As Nick Gets x Dial Three Four Four) earned the win. Their 15.938 topped the class by three-tenths and banked $2,149. You can watch the run here.

