2-Time NFR Qualifier Coleby Payne's Horse Earns Highest Honor

Coleby Payne’s horse "Coon", registered as Cut off My Spots, won the 2025 Nutrena Heel Horse of the Year title sponsored by AQHA.

Staying in the top 15 throughout the rodeo season and qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo is, as always, a huge accomplishment. Recognizing the equine partners that help these cowboys reach the finals is equally as important.

Some may even say being awarded the title of horse of the year might be more special because it is voted on by their peers and fellow competitors. The top 25 contestants in each event voted for the horse they felt performed the best in the 2025 season.

Coon is described as energetic and full of energy. That shows in his performance in the arena. Payne has had quite a history with the superstar heel horse. He bought Coon as a 3-year-old, sold him as a 6-year-old, then purchased him back when Coon was 13, and the rest is history. The duo has achieved NFR dreams and rodeo wins together.

Payne ropes on another standout equine athlete, “Turbo” Kadabra King, who is the reigning AQHA horse of the year for the past three years. He purchased Turbo from Patrick Smith in late 2024.

Aboard two Class A heel horses, Payne finds himself living the dream of many cowboys. To ride not only one but two of the best horses in the industry is a great accomplishment.

The Stephenville, Texas, cowboy and his two award-winning horses will be attending his second NFR in December in the No. 6 position after winning $149,293 in regular season earnings. He has surpassed the half-million-dollar mark in career earnings and will be chasing that coveted million-dollar mark.

Payne will be roping with Clay Smith at the finals again this year. Smith enters the finals in the No. 5 position after winning $158,489. A heartbreaking no-time in the 10th round at the 2024 NFR cost them the aggregate title, so they will be back with vengeance.

Coleby Payne and Cut Off My Spots | Nathan Meyer Photography

2025 Nutrena Horse of the Year Winners

Steer Wrestling

Telle Em PYC, aka “Banker” – ridden by Justin Shaffer, Tucker Allen, Jesse Brown, Holden Myers and Jace Melvin; owned by Justin Shaffer Off The Fence, aka “Swamper” – ridden by Will Lummus, Dakota Eldridge and Winsten McGraw; owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC Finding Meno, aka “Crush” – ridden by Ty Erickson, Stetson Jorgenson and Rowdy Parrott; owned by TC Equine LLC

Team Roping - Heading

Mr Joes Shadow Bar, aka “Joe” – ridden by Clint Summers; owned by Clint and Darren Summers RK Tuff Trinket, aka “Bob” – ridden and owned by Riley Minor Espuela Bro, aka “Spur” – ridden by Tyler Wade; owned by Tyler and Jessi Wade

Team Roping – Heeling

Cut Off My Spots, aka “Coon” – ridden and owned by Coleby Payne Oz Ona Hot Streak, aka “Oz” – ridden by Lane Mitchell; owned by Nate Ozentowski Bodak Yello, aka “Bodak” – ridden and owned by Jade Corkill

Tie-Down Roping

Marked Up Cat, aka “Rudy” – ridden and owned by Riley Webb Haidas Texas Jewel, aka “Bird” – ridden by Tanner Green, Quade Hiatt and others; owned by Tanner Green Daddys Shiner Cat, aka “Peso” – ridden by Ty Harris, Logan Bird, Joel Harris, Kyle Lucas and Shad Mayfield; owned by Logan Bird

Pick-Up Horse

Baby Hes Hot, aka “Baby” – ridden by Tyler Kraft; owned by Vanessa Kraft Sundayredwood Breeze, aka “Badger” – ridden by Matt Twitchell; owned by Clegg Livestock Co. Inc. Jack On Moon, aka “Spyder” – ridden by Matt Twitchell; owned by Clegg Livestock Co. Inc.

Steer Roping

Son Ofa Glo, aka “Junior” – ridden and owned by Slade Wood Unbreykable, aka “Big Country” – ridden and owned by Kelton McMillen JS Frosty Badger, aka “Goose” – ridden by Scott Snedecor; owned by Scott and Kelli Snedecor

Barrel Racing

DM Sissy Hayday, aka “Sister” – ridden and owned by Hailey Kinsel Seis Corona, aka “Jagger” – ridden and owned by Megan McLeod-Sprague Force The Goodbye, aka “Jarvis” – ridden and owned by Kassie Mowry

Breakaway Roping

Stylish Drifter, aka “Dutch” – ridden and owned by Josie Conner Aladdins Approach, aka “Lexus” – ridden and owned by Cheyanne McCartney Jigsaw Wildcard, aka “Jigsaw” – ridden by Aspen Miller; owned by Craig Miller

More Rodeo On SI