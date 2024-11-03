2024 Indian National Finals Rodeo Junior and Senior World Champions
The junior and senior divisions have two long rounds of competition and a short round, which was held on Championship Saturday, before the final night of the INFR.
With senior breakaway and team roping, along with junior barrel racing, breakaway, and bull riding, these competitors have their own time and recognition during the finals. The junior events give the youth competitors of the INFR a chance to grow, learn, and experience what it is like to compete at the highest level. The young competitors always rise to the occasion, often proving they are just as competitive as the open divisions.
Round 1
Senior Breakaway
Troy Crawler earned the round one win with a 2.54.
- Troy Crawler 2.54
- Robert Joe 2.73
- Keith Tatsey 2.79
- Blair Burk 2.92
- Robie Inman 3.13
- John Boyd Jr. 3.19
Senior Team Roping
Brent Joe and Kurt Etsicitty racked up the round one win in the team roping.
- Joe/Etsicitty 8.49
- Shade/Tatsey 10.78
- Williams Sr/V Begay 11.05
- Doka/J Begay Jr 12.68
- Monroe/Ramone 12.98
- E Watson/D Watson 13.83
Junior Breakaway
With a 2.16, JW Boyd took the top spot in round one.
- JW Boyd 2.16
- Lowrey Bruce 2.38
- Colby Segay 2.49
- KC Sandoval 3.24
- Peyton Porch 3.34
- Kaleb Nez 3.7
Junior Barrel Racing
With competitors able to compete in both the open and junior barrel racing, we saw two girls at the top who are also tough contenders in the open - including open round winner, Quinley Inman. In round one of the junior event, Baylee O'Leary took the top spot.
- Baylee O'Leary 15.546
- Quinley Inman 15.613
- Madi Waln 15.786
- Tye Bacon 15.827
- Paytin Jo Johnson 16.182
- Teagan Longbrake 16.211
Junior Bull Riding
Multi-event competitor, Colby Segay took the win in round one.
- Colby Segay 75
- Chase Blue 65
- Wynn Lawrence 62/
- Xavier Antez 60
- Trae Daniels 59
Duan Chatto 62
Round 2
Senior Breakaway
Spider Ramone took his first check of the event with a round two win.
- Spider Ramone 2.52
- Leroy Etsitty 2.56
- Sheridan Jodie 2.6
- Leon Monroe 2.65
- Darryl Boyd 3.03
- Mark Cuny 3.39
Senior Team Roping
Spider Ramone earned his second round win of the day with team roping partner, Delvin Ereaux.
- Ereaux/Ramone 7.3
- Dixon/Benjamin 7.6
- Willie/H Begay 7.82
- Monroe/Shirley 7.91
- Williams Sr./V Begay 7.93
- Boyd/Green 8.11
Junior Breakaway
Winning round two was Daydynn Begay with a 2.69.
- Daydynn Begay 2.69
- Braden Ben 2.78
- Peyton Porch 2.79
- Julian Smith Jr. 2.95
- Lowrey Bruce 3.14
- Colter Yazzie 3.79
Junior Barrel Racing
Kaia Hunter earned her first check of the event along with a round win in round two.
- Kaia Hunter 15.568
- Shylo Whipple 15.573
- Baylee O'Leary 15.607
- Tye Bacon 15.679
- Quinley Inman 15.684
- Houstin Kinlecheenie 15.746
Junior Bull Riding
Chase Blue earned the round win with a 74 point ride.
- Chase Blue 74
- Rio Luger 73
- Wynn Lawrence 71
- Colby Segay 70
- Trae Daniels 66 6. Nehemiah Nomee 65
Round 3
Senior Breakaway Roping
Victor Begay earned his first breakaway check of the rodeo with a round win in the short round.
- Victor Begay 2.83
- Keith Tatsey 2.86
- Tery Fischer 3.25
- Sheridan Jodie 3.38
- Howard Begay 4.18
- John Boyd Jr. 12.3
Senior Team Roping
Terry Doka and James Begay Jr. came out swinging (literally) in the short round to take the win with the fastest time of the week.
- Doka/J Begay Jr. 5.38
- D Monroe/Ramone 7.56
- L Monroe/Shirley 7.71
- Willie/H Begay 7.89
- Williams Sr./V Begay 8.01
- Dixon/Benjamin 8.8
Junior Breakaway Roping
Earning his second check of the week, Colby Segay took the round win.
- Colby Segay 2.57
- Lowrey Bruce/Daydynn Begay 2.90
- KC Sandoval 3.60
- Colter Yazzie 11.77
- JW Boyd 12.21
Junior Barrel Racing
Madi Waln returned for a round win in the finals after placing high in the first round.
- Madi Waln 15.635
- Quinley Inman 15.742
- Tye Bacon 15.851
- Abilene McGee 15.852
- Jernie Roper 15.944
- Paytin Jo Johnson 16.021
Junior Bull Riding
Wynn Lawrence made three qualified rides, winning third in the first two rounds and taking the top spot in round three.
- Wynn Lawrence 75
- Xavier Antez 68
World Champions
Senior Breakaway Roping - Keith Tatsey
Senior Team Roping - Leonard Williams Sr. & Victor Begay
Junior Breakaway Roping - Lowrey Bruce
Junior Barrel Racing - Quinley Inman
Junior Bullriding - Wynn Lawrence