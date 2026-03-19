World Champions and Reigning RODEOHOUSTON Champions Dominate Semi-Final 2

An action-packed second Semi-Finals of RODEOHOUSTON determined which athletes advanced on to Saturday's Championship Round. Two Wild Card rounds remain, and in just a few days, we will see which competitors take home the $65,000 grand prize.

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Bareback Riding

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Reigning World Champion and RODEOHOUSTON Champion, Rocker Steiner, proved the old adage, "saving the best for last." As the last bareback rider of the night, he claimed the win and advanced to the Championship Round, where he will have the chance to become a repeat champion.

1. Rocker Steiner

2. Keenan Hayes

3. Cole Reiner

4. Mason Stuller

Steer Wrestling

Young gun Holden Myers topped a round stacked with NFR qualifiers, World Champions, and former RODEOHOUSTON Champions, earning his seat in Saturday's Championship Round.

1. Holden Myers

2. Seth Peterson

3. Dalton Massey

4. Don Payne

Team Roping

Derrick Begay and Colter Todd at RODEOHOUSTON 2025 | RODEOHOUSTON

The reigning champions of RODEOHOUSTON capitalized with a solid run in a tough round of team roping. Derrick Begay and Colter Todd will return in Saturday's Championship for a chance to defend their title.

1. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd

2. Brady Tryan/Paden Bray

3. Chad Masters/Jace Helton

4. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Curry

Saddle Bronc Riding

A duo of South Dakota saddle bronc riders took the top two spots in the round, advancing to the Championship round. Shorty Garrett, an NFR qualifier, and young gun Eastan West, both have saddle bronc riding in their genetics, and it showed in Wednesday's performance.

1. Shorty Garrett

2. Eastan West

3. Jake Finlay

4. Allen Boore

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb at the 2025 NFR | Nathan Meyer Photography

The tie-down ropers in Semi-Final 2 knew they had to hold their breath through the event, with three-time and reigning World Champion Riley Webb competing second to last. Unsurprisingly, Webb took the win and advances to Saturday's Championship alongside Quade Hiatt, Marty Yates, and current World Standings leader Kincade Henry.

1. Riley Webb

2. Quade Hiatt

3. Marty Yates

4. Kincade Henry

Barrel Racing

It was an incredible round of barrel racing, with a field of Super Series Champions; however, it was no surprise to see reigning World Champion Kassie Mowry run the fastest time of the rodeo so far and claim the win.

1. Kassie Mowry

2. Chloe Gray

3. Paige Jones

4. Emily Beisel

Breakaway Roping

Beau Peterson | Fernando Sam-Sin

Although only four breakaway ropers caught their calf in Wednesday's Semi-Final Round, Beau Peterson was flawless, with a 2.6-second run that earned the win.

1. Beau Peterson

2. Macy Young

3. Jill Tanner

4. Cadee Williams

Bull Riding

It was an emotional night for Ernie Courson, who punched his ticket to the Championship Round with the winning ride. Young gun Hayden Welsh continues to set the professional rodeo circuit on fire, advancing in second.

1. Ernie Courson

2. Hayden Welsh

3. Trevor Reiste

4. Jordan Spears