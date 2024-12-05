2024 Mulberry Canyon Moon Mare Power Award Recipient: The Million Dollar Mare
Each year during the Barrel Futurities of America Finals, Dunn Ranch honors the recipient of the annual Mulberry Canyon Moon Mare Power Award. Mulberry Canyon Moon was one of those great horses who modeled our industry, both as a performer and producer. A National Finals Rodeo Qualifier and round winner, "Mulberry" now has sons standing at stud, carrying on her legacy. Her offspring are still actively winning, including MCM Tres A Legacy, who had an outstanding futurity year in 2024 with Jolene Montgomery.
When I think of "mare power," one of the first to come to mind is undoubtedly MJ Segers Fast Lane. The seven-year-old mare is by The Goodbye Lane and out of SKS Running Faucet, who goes back to Merridoc and Moon Deck. Owned by Grant and Rayel Little, Seger has over $1.5 million in lifetime earnings in her three year career, per QData. Rayel trained Seger, who eventually found her way to Cullins' barn.
"Seger" was chosen as the very deserving winner of this award in 2024. After an unprecedented win at the American, where Cullins and Seger took home $1.1 million on one run, the duo continued their winning ways at derbies across the country for the rest of the year.
Seger had some futurity earnings in 2022, but really found her stride in her first derby year. She kicked off 2023 with a weekend worth over $24,000 at the Royal Crown in Buckeye, Ariz. Another nearly $10,000 at the Ruby Buckle Central was soon followed by another $7,800 at the Ruby Buckle West.
The speedy mare kept the hot streak going through that fall, winning over $32,000 at the Fizz Bomb Classic and Breeder's Challenge. Impressive in itself, that was just the start - between Pink Buckle and Ruby Buckle East, she earned another $140,000. Running a 16.521 on a standard pattern at the Lazy E in Guthrie, Okla., Cullins and Seger broke the arena record at the Pink Buckle in 2023 in round two of the derby.
While she may not be the biggest mare in the field in size, I have been fortunate enough to see this duo in the warmup pen together on several occasions. Seger brings an air of grace, strength, and beauty that only a special mare can. To watch her move is like seeing poetry in motion. She and Brandon have a special bond and to watch them together is an honor that is never lost on me.
Congratulations to MJ Segers Fast Lane, Grant, Rayel, Brandon, Emily, and all connections on the much deserved recognition.