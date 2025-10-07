Kassie Mowry Continues To Raise the Bar With New Pink Buckle Average Record

The Pink Buckle incentive races have become one of the most lucrative and toughest barrel races that the industry has to offer. The payout is life-changing, and there are plenty of opportunities to win a check. That is why, year after year, the best of the best are there, like Kassie Mowry.

Mowry is arguably the greatest to ever run barrels, and every time it seems she couldn't be more impressive, she has a performance like the one she just had in Guthrie, Okla.

Mowry and her famous gelding Force the Goodbye, Jarvis, set a new average record at the Pink Buckle with a combined time of 33.331.

In round one, she finished third with a 16.708 in the derby and then came back on day two to run the fastest time of the race to win round two (16.603) and secure the average title. Later on, it was discovered that Mowry had taken a five-year average record from Lee Hanssen.

By the end of the Pink Buckle derby the teammates had racked up another $77,000 to their LTE after a pair of wins and a third place finish in the first round.

Mowry's Booming Career

Fernando Sam-Sin

Mowry has been dominating the industry for the entirety of her career. There isn't a better jockey out there to watch and compete, as she is truly one of the greatest to watch pilot a horse. When she focuses on the professional rodeo side of things, she has great success, her most recent being just last year.

By the end of the 2024 NFR Mowry walked out with a gold buckle after winning five consecutive rounds and placing in three others. This was her first world title in the WPRA, but she is going into this year's NFR ready to take another one.

2025 has been a spectacular outing for both her and Jarvis. It started at RODEOHOUSTON when she walked away as the champion, propelling her to No.1 in the world standings, where she stayed for the rest of the season.

Now, she heads to the Thomas and Mack as the only cowgirl to amass $200,000 this year after only competing at 28 rodeos.

The Pink Buckle derby has come to a close, but Mowry's name is officially etched into the record books for forever. Records are meant to be broken, but for someone to beat her and Jarvis out is going to be nearly impossible. Congrats to everyone who is a part of this team and their success!

Recommended Articles