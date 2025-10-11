Pink Buckle Select Sale Sets Bar High in Top Barrel Racing Genetics

The Pink Buckle Select Sale is one of the most anticipated events of the year for barrel racers and barrel racing enthusiasts. Each year, the Pink Buckle takes over the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., for a week of nonstop barrel racing action. The sale offering of horses is always top notch, bringing some of the best genetics in the business.

Several horses sold for six figures and the full sale results can be found here. It will be fun to watch in the coming years as we learn where some of these horses landed and what they will accomplish. The Pink Buckle also has a sale graduate incentive, so horses sold through the sale will be eligible for even more money in the future

High Sellers

Hip No. 90 - $260,000

One of the most talked about horses in this sale was Thee Ironman (Tres Seis x MJ Segers Fast Lane x The Goodbye Lane). The 2024 brown colt has some of the most incredible genetics in existence, out of a dam with over $1 million in lifetime earnings.

Hip No. 26 - $210,000

CT Misty Goodbye is a 2022 chestnut filly by The Goodbye Lane and out of Mistafy (Dash Ta Fame x French Bar Belle x Frenchmans Guy). French Bar Belle is the dam of Adios Pantalones, who has lit up leaderboards across the country for the past two years.

Hip No. 106 - $175,000

One Slick Winner is a 2021 filly on track for 2026 futurities. Sired by Winners Version and out of Slick N Black, she was sure to be someone's dream horse. With a bottom side stacked with NFR qualifiers, this will be a fun one to watch compete.

Hip No. 123 - $160,000

This Izz Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x French Kandy Kisses x The Kandyman) was another highly watched and sought after prospect in this sale. With a great start by Coleman Swanson, she had a packed maternal pedigree.

Hip No. 41 - $150,000

JL Sassy Dasher (Mr Sassy Frenchman x Famous Moonshine x Dash Ta Fame) has already earned nearly $100,000 in her two years of competition. With Julia and Joao Leao, she is a proven 1D winner.

Hip No. 49 - $600,000

A lone Pink Buckle stallion slot sold and set the bar on what this program is valued at. Social media is already buzzing, wondering which stallion will be taking this spot.

With the performances we have seen so far at this year's Pink Buckle, it was no surprise that these particular bloodlines were in high demand. The Goodbye Lane, Tres Seis, and Winners Version all sired winners in multiple divisions and these equine athletes are out of some of the best mare power in the business.

