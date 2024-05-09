2024 PBR World Finals Elimination Rounds Kick Off at Cowtown Coliseum
If an adrenaline rush sounds like something you want to experience, then head to Cowtown Coliseum May 9 - 12. The Professional Bull Riders have come to town and they are ready to try to tame the beasts and make the cut to compete in the final competition on May 18 - 19 in Arlington, Texas at AT & T Stadium.
The Top 40 in the Unleash the Beast standings plus five invitees from the Pendelton Whisky Velocity Tour will each attempt to cover one bull per round. There will be a total of four elimination rounds.
When the dust settles, only the top 20 riders fron the elimination rounds will advance to AT & T Stadium for the Championship Rounds on May 18-19. But the competition isn't over for the 25 who fail to make the top 20 in the first four rounds.
With one final chance to keep their season alive, those 25 will go to the "Ride for Redemption" rounds held on May 15-16. There those 25 will be joined by 15 invitees (10 PBR Teams invites, three Stockyards Showcase invites, the PRCA defending World Champion, and the Rodeo Corpus Christi Champion).
No points are awarded during the redemption rounds, just a simple final opportunity for riders to continue the quest toward the world title.
The end goal is simple, a $1 million dollar prize and the bragging rights to a World Championship. The journey to get there, is not so simple and it surely isn't easy. Facing the rankest bulls in the world and fending off the world's best bull riders is certainly worthy of a world title.
That's exactly where every one of the competitors wants to be on May 18 - 19. Inside the AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, only 25 men will have the chance at the title. Those 25 come from the top 20 from the Elimination rounds and 5 from the Ride for Redemption rounds.
Here, everyone starts with a clean slate with no scores carrying over from the other rounds. For those five cowboys that come from the redemptions section, they must ride at least one bull in the first two rounds to be able to advance to rounds three and four.
When the final buzzer sounds, the highest-ranked rider in the Unleash the Beast standings will be the PBR World Champion. The top-ranked rider in the aggregate of the four championship rounds will be crowned the 2024 PBR World Finals event champion.
Stay tuned for our full coverage of the PBR World Finals.
